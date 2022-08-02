Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 17,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

