Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares GBX 10.75 Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIII opened at GBX 2,242 ($27.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £160.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52 week low of GBX 2,110 ($25.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.30 ($34.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

