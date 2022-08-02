RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,468. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.14.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

