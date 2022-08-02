RioDeFi Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.83 million and $648,695.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

