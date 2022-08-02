Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 5,091,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

