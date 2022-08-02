Ritocoin (RITO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $38,731.37 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00634404 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,712,254,915 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,912,900 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.