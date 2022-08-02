Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 67,268 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 33,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,083. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.