Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,173 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,622. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.