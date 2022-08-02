Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

