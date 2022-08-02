Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Ross Stores stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

