RTC Group (LON:RTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.50

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.94 ($0.26), with a volume of 55521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

