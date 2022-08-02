Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 1,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

