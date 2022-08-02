Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 787,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Trading Down 3.3 %

RYI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

