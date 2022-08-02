SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIL opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.52.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

