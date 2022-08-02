SakeToken One Day Volume Tops $51,424.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $356,845.01 and $51,424.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

