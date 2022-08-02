Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 34,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

