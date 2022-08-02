Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

SANM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. 257,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

