Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.42. 31,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,907. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.95 and a 200-day moving average of $324.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

