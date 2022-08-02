Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.50. 21,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,174. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

