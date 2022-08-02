Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 23,740 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Xerox comprises approximately 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xerox by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

Xerox Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 21,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.51%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.