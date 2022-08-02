SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $11.87-12.24 EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $332.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average of $328.14. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 48.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.