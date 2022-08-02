Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $384.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.