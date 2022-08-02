Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,835 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

