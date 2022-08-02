Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,318 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TCHP stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

