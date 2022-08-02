Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 234,642 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

