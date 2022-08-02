Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 376,776 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 565,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

