Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Boosted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

