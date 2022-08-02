Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.78.

Shares of X stock traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$132.58. 103,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,261. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$145.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6078444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

