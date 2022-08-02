Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.78.
Shares of X stock traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$132.58. 103,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,261. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$145.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
