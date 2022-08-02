Scotiabank Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE S traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. 403,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,323. The company has a market cap of C$176.79 million and a PE ratio of 1.69. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

