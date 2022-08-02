Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOTF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($62.89) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($78.35) to €69.00 ($71.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($77.32) to €67.00 ($69.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.