Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

SEA Stock Up 2.0 %

SE traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 66,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,959. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

