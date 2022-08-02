Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,558. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

