Sector Gamma AS Purchases 6,810 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 7,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

