Sector Gamma AS Takes $2.59 Million Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.24% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $2,756,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 269,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 322,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Trading Up 3.5 %

QTRX traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

