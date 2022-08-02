Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $75.28 million and $2.72 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00009941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00624311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034639 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,815,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.