Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $75.28 million and $2.72 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00009941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00624311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034639 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,815,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

