Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

