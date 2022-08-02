Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

