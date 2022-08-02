Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

