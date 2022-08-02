Sendero Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $6,764,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

