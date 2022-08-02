Sendero Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $6,764,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.
General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
