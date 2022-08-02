Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $14,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,906.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,950.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2,153.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

