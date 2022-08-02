Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 45.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.