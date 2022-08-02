Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,718.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

