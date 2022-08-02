Sendero Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

