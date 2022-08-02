Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.42 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 253.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 232,972 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 82.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 402,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 182,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 250.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.