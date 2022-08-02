Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sentage Trading Up 1.2 %
SNTG stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Sentage has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
About Sentage
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sentage (SNTG)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.