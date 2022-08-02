Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sentage Trading Up 1.2 %

SNTG stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Sentage has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Get Sentage alerts:

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.