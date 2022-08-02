Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,707,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

