Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,895,000 after acquiring an additional 263,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,493 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,901,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 2,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

