Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,305. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.