Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $31.66 Million in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 687,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,000. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 10.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 10.26% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKAG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $50.20.

