Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. 78,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,335. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

